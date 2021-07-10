MAN arrested in Marbella wanted for murder in Sweden. Officers of the National Police in Marbella have arrested a 23-year-old man of Swedish nationality as he has a European Order of Surrender and Detention decreed by the Swedish authorities. According to the investigations, the fugitive had participated as an accomplice in the murder of a minor under 12 years of age, carrying out acts of support and concealment both before and after the crime. The arrested individual has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction 3 of the National High Court.

According to the events that occurred, this person was an accessory to a homicide that occurred in August 2020 in the town of Norsborg, near Stockholm, in which the victim turned out to be a minor under 12 years of age. The detainee would have facilitated with previous and subsequent actions, the planning of the crime and the concealment of the perpetrator’s materials.

The arrest took place on July 7, in a central street in the town of Marbella, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga. After the Spanish police authorities became aware of the validity of an OEDE, and the carrying out of numerous procedures by the investigators, this man was located in the vicinity of his home. The order that weighed on the fugitive came into force on the same day of his arrest and was decreed by the Swedish authorities, for his alleged involvement in a crime against people, as specified by the National Police. The arrested person and the police report have been made available to the Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the National Court, which has decreed their entry into prison.

