Madrid man arrested in what appears to be another alleged case of gender violence in the city



Madrid police headquarters has reported that National Police officers in Madrid have arrested a man this afternoon, Saturday 10, after he allegedly assaulted his partner at a home in the Arganzuela district of Madrid.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2pm, at No3, Calle Ancora, in the capital city, with the police discovering the assault after a passing patrol had overheard raised voices coming from the said property, and upon investigating, they found the injured woman and alerted the emergency health services to come and attend to her.

Medics from the Samur-Civil Protection arrived rapidly at the scene of the assault, where they treated the victim’s injuries, including blows to the head from what reportedly could have been a blunt instrument, and she was in a state of semi-consciousness as well.

After managing to stabilise, and intubate the woman, she was evacuated by the Samur ambulance to Madrid’s October 12 University Hospital, where, according to a source from Emergencias Madrid, she was admitted in a very serious condition, and remains under observation.

Officers of the National Police identified, located, and arrested the alleged perpetrator of the assault, who has been taken into custody and reportedly charged with a crime of gender violence, and the police are now conducting a thorough search for the weapon that had been used in the assault on the victim, presumably a knife, but it is as yet unknown if the detainee has a similar police record for any type of assault, or any previous restraining order against him for violent assault, as reported by 20minutos.es.

#Agresión en un domicilio del distrito de #Arganzuela. @SAMUR_PC atiende a una mujer de unos 30 años que sufría varias heridas y golpes en la cabeza y estaba muy inestable. Ha sido intubada y trasladada grave al hospital 12 de octubre. Investiga @policia. pic.twitter.com/HqtnEBgKCp — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) July 10, 2021

