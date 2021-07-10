Keep it clean in Adra

ADRA’S town hall reminded growers that they must dispose “adequately” of agricultural waste and crop residues.

This applied to all growers, declared Adra’s Environment and Agriculture councillors, Antonio Sanchez and Francisco Lopez.

It was vital on several counts, they said, but not least because it affected the image of Adra’s important agricultural sector as well as environmentally-friendly practices, they stressed.

After a walk through the town’s agricultural areas, the councillors could see that most were clean.

“This demonstrates that the majority of Adra growers comply with regulations, but we have to continue with this awareness campaign to reach the few who still do not dispose correctly of rubbish,” Sanchez said.