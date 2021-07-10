Jersey relaxes entry rules for fully vaccinated arrivals

Jersey has announced a relaxation of the entry rules for fully vaccinated arrivals onto the Island.

Jersey’s government has relaxed entry rules to allow fully vaccinated UK travellers to the island without the need to quarantine with the changes taking place on July 13 in a bid to attract more holidaymakers this summer.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated will still be required to undergo a test on arrival but will not be required to isolate. Those not fully vaccinated will only be required to take a free PCR test on arrival, with minimal isolation until receiving a negative test result.

Children aged 11-17 will be required to be tested upon arrival and on day 8 will need to isolate until receiving their first negative test result.

Under the new entry rules, those aged 10 and under will not be required to complete a pre-departure registration form, undergo testing on arrival or be required to isolate.

Enhanced testing and isolation will remain in place for the small number of passengers who have visited very high-risk countries – those subject to the UK travel ban – in the ten days prior to arrival regardless of vaccination status.

The new rules for Jersey have been set out by the government in further updates to the island’s Safer Travel Policy.

Related:

Jersey has also benefited from several new air links as carriers ramp up their domestic services in the face of tough travel restrictions across Europe.

easyJet recently announced it would be restarting its Newcastle route as well as launching services from the Island to Bristol and Birmingham. These new links were announced as the airline revealed it would be introducing a further 12 UK routes including one from Liverpool to Bournemouth.

Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air last week said it would be starting its first Common Travel Area services this summer, operating flights from Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster. Both of these routes were previously operated by Flybe.

These new routes follow BA Cityflyer’s April 2021 announcement that it would be starting a route between Jersey and London City.

