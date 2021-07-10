HOTELS in Andalucia expect 70% occupancy this summer. The secretary-general of the Andalucian Federation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Fahat), Rafael Barba, has affirmed that Andalucia has a forecast of 70 per cent occupancy and reservations in the beach tourism provinces, “provided that the situation of Covid- 19 remain as before, with prudence and safe passage”.

Barba pointed out that “they are prudent data, but very positive, since they may vary upwards with last-minute bookings”, as reported by Andalucia Informacion. Hotel forecasts are compiled reports, based on the reservations that have been made so far. In this sense, Barba, who is also secretary-general of the Provincial Association of Huelva Hotels, has assured that “the issue that may involve more variations is the current lack of a cancellation penalty clause”. The secretary understands that the pandemic “needs” this flexibility on the part of the hotels, but has also explained that “it may involve” last-minute changes with respect to these data.

However, he pointed out that “last year, despite the fact that the situation was more uncertain than the current one, the forecast data remained with variations only between 2 and 2.5 per cent.” Barba added that “More than optimistic, we are realistic, and we handle the current data thinking about the future since we know that inland tourism is working well but we have to be prudent”.

The secretary-general has broken down the forecast data that Andalucia has for July and August of this year by province. Barba stressed that “they are volatile data, due to the uncertainty of the situation, but very positive”. The situation in Malaga “is the most delicate”. The secretary-general has indicated that this province “depends to a great extent on international tourism, so it is conditioned by the decisions taken internationally in countries such as England or Germany.” The forecasts for this province are 49 per cent in July and 53 per cent in August, “but these are data that can improve based on international decisions.”