Hero off-duty cop disarms knifeman in Sevilla bar

HERO off-duty National Police officer disarms a knifeman who was threatening to kill someone in a Sevilla bar



A National Police officer who was on sick leave after suffering an accident on his motorcycle, was the hero during a dramatic incident in a bar in the Sevillian municipality of El Viso del Alcor on the evening of July 4, after a man armed with a knife had entered the bar where he was relaxing, and threatened to kill someone.

According to a statement made to the Local Police by a waiter in the bar, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm on the evening of July 4, when the man, clearly drunk, entered the bar, pulled out a knife, and threatened to kill one of the customers, at which point the police officer – on sick leave since suffering a serious traffic accident while on duty with his motorcycle on the Centennial Bridge – tried to intervene and calm the man by talking to him, but without success.

Spotting an opportunity to disarm the knifeman, the brave officer managed to put him on the floor, losing his grip on the knife in the process, which was quickly collected by the policeman, to prevent him trying to make any more threats, and then restraining the man while calls were made to the of El Viso Local Police, and the Guardia Civil, to go to the establishment to arrest the aggressor.

Officers from the two respective forces were quickly in attendance, and the man was handed over to them to take him into custody, with the hero off-duty cop being congratulated for his quick and professional actions in immobilising and disarming the aggressive man, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

