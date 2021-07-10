France backtracks on virus warning for Spain and Portugal

The French government has tried to calm fears about travelling to Spain and Portugal.

The French government has backtracked on a minister’s warning on Thursday, July 8, about the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

“Citizens who have booked holidays in Spain, Portugal or elsewhere shouldn’t panic,” French Health Minister Olivier Veran said yesterday, July 9, in a France Inter radio interview.

Veran insisted that travel to Spain and Portugal is possible with a “health pass,” which is the EU’s system of certifying whether someone has been vaccinated against Covid, recovered from the virus or tested negative.

The European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune had issued a “message of caution” the day before, adding to uncertainty for people on whether they can travel or book holidays to Spain and Portugal.

France had joined the UK and Belgium in advising against travelling to Spain, particularly to Valencia, with the region likely to lose more than €13 million a day from the lack of tourism. The region’s hospitality sector said it regretted the decision, stating how important visitors are from the three European countries.

According to tourism chiefs, after the statement was made, the Valencian Community could stand to lose around €13 million a day.

However, in Portugal, economy minister Pedro Siza Vieira said countries should rely on the vaccine certificate system that is now in place, according to Bloomberg. It allows risks to be assessed less by region and more by “evaluating the specific situation of the person who intends to travel,” he said.

