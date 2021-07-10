The UK government’s Foreign Office is no longer advising against travel to Spain, France, Greece and the US.

The Foreign Office has relaxed its travel guidance for Spain, France, Greece and the US. In a new travel advisory, the FCDO said it “no longer advises against all but essential travel to the US, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.”

The US still remains on the amber list for travel from England. Fully-vaccinated travellers to amber list destinations will be able to return without quarantine from July 19, announced transport secretary Grant Shapps in a recent interview.

The FDCO earlier relaxed guidance to a series of countries including Spain, France and Greece among 21 countries to have the advice against all but essential travel lifted.

Shapps also stressed the importance of holidaymakers checking the FCDO travel advice before they book or travel in his announcement to the House of Commons on Thursday.

ABTA has created a hub of information and guidance to help travellers prepare for their next trip, with a page explaining the latest government requirements for travel and a Q&A to answer the most common questions about travelling during the pandemic.

“There is huge pent-up demand for overseas holidays after so many months of travel restrictions, so many people will be very excited to be able to finally take a well-deserved break to favourite destinations like Spain, Greece and France.

“We’re encouraging anyone who is planning to head overseas this summer to speak to an Abta member. As well as helping their customers to understand what the latest advice means for their travel plans, our members are experts at finding the best holiday to suit their customers’ preferences – and at competitive prices,” said Graeme Buck, director of communications at Abta.

However, restrictions were tightened in Malta. Despite the country being on the government’s green list, the FCDO has updated its travel advice to warn that entry will not be allowed if holidaymakers have received their vaccine from one of three AstraZeneca batches. They are 4120Z001, 4120Z002 and 4120Z003.

Reports in Malta suggest the country is to ban all visitors who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from July 14. The Times of Malta says all arrivals must show proof of their double-dose on a certified vaccination certificate, which would include the NHS app.

