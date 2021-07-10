Eight arrests in El Ejido, Almeria, for attempted murder

Eight arrests made by Guardia Civil in El Ejido, Almeria, for attempted murder, and possession of illegal weapons



Officers of the Almeria Guardia Civil command have arrested eight people in the municipality of Matagorda – near El Ejido, in the province of Almeria – during ‘Operation Monomares’, charging them with attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons, and crimes against public health.

‘Operation Monomares’ was launched on May 2 after the 062 number at the communications operational centre of the Almeria Guardia Civil received a call reporting that several people were observed shooting firearms at a home in the neighborhood of ‘Pozo de la Tia Manolica’ in Matagorda, El Ejido, to which several patrols immediately responded.

On arrival at the location, it was clear the suspects had fled, but the meticulous police work carried out by the officers soon collected a number of pieces of evidence, and a visual inspection of the building revealed several bullet impacts in the walls, and on the facade of the house, as well as bullet holes through panes of glass in the windows – which had impacted on the inside.

Their following investigation quickly led to the identification and location of the perpetrators, and subsequent searches of their homes – under authorisation from a judge – in the ‘Pozo de la tía Manolica’ neighbourhood uncovered several loaded pistols, pistol and shotgun ammunition, and a collection of numerous large-bladed weapons, resulting in eight arrests in El Ejido.

Also found were three kilos of marijuana buds wrapped and prepared for sale, along with a marijuana crop of 200 plants, with the detainees being taken into custody and made available to El Ejido’s investigating Court No6, in Almeria, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

