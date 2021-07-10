Duchess attends Wimbledon after self-isolation

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Wimbledon today after a period of self-isolation.

It was announced earlier this week that the Duchess of Cambridge was in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid. Kate has now ended her isolation and was seen watching the Ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon with her husband, Prince William.

Kate looked as smart as ever in a green dress as she sat in the royal box, arriving just before 2pm. Today’s match saw Ashleigh Barty play against Karolina Pliskova, where Ashleigh became the first Australian to win Wimbledon women’s title in 41 years.

This is Kate’s second appearance at Wimbledon this year and it has been announced that she will be attending the men’s final tomorrow, Sunday, July 11.

Kate took over from the Queen as Patron of Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in 2016, and it was also announced yesterday that the Duke of Kent will be stepping down from his position as President of the AELTC, a role he has had for over 50 years. He will present the trophies this weekend for the last time and has said in a statement that his time in the role was an “honour.”

Although Kate had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, she was not experiencing any symptoms but followed government guidelines to self-isolate for 10 days.

Kate, 39, has had both vaccinations and is also tested twice a week as part of the royal household’s testing program, according to Town and Country Mag.

