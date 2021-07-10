Dog fighting network brought to justice

ALMERIA is named in a Madrid court case that will bring to trial 23 alleged members of a dog-fighting ring.

When the hearing begins in February 2022, the Public Prosecutor will recommend prison terms totally 102 years for the network’s members who were active in Madrid, Canarias, Almeria. Alicante, Murcia and Malaga.

The organisation bred dogs belonging to dangerous breeds, teaching them to be aggressive, doping them with testosterone to strengthen their muscles and training them on treadmills “to the point of exhaustion,” according to the Public Prosecution department.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dogs that were seriously injured during fights were later used as sparring partners in training sessions and killed when they were of no further use, the court will hear.

The Policia Nacional dismantled the ring in 2017 following a raid on a dog fight in Guimar (Tenerife), arresting eight of the accused and rescuing 226 dogs. Most were in very bad condition and 42 eventually died.

The remainder were taken to Salvando Angeles sin Alas (Saving Angels without Wings) and the Public Prosecutor is also asking for considerable compensation in this respect.