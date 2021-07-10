Covid passports will be compulsory in UK pubs

It has been reported that Covid passports will be compulsory in pubs, bars, restaurants and clubs.

The decision has been made for Covid passports to be compulsory in pubs, bars, restaurants and clubs to avoid a fourth wave of the virus in autumn.

This will mean people in Britain will have to show their vaccination certificates to prove that they have been fully vaccinated, or have had a recent negative test to enter venues.

According to the Evening Standard, experts hope this will stop a surge in cases and increase the vaccination rates among young people.

“In autumn vaccine passports could become an important tool that will allow us to keep things open,” a Downing Street source told The Times.

Another said: “If we can show real benefits of getting vaccinated in terms of everyday life then it could be quite a useful tool.”

The news comes as the UK’s Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps MP, has confirmed that fully vaccinated UK nationals will no longer have to quarantine after coming back from amber list countries, including Spain.

The Transport Secretary made the announcement in a speech in the House of Commons, today, Thursday, July 8, confirming that travellers will no longer have to quarantine when coming back to the UK from amber list countries.

Grant Shapps MP said: “I can confirm today that from the 19th of July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated, through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self, isolate when they return to England.”

He added: “This means that for fully vaccinated travellers, the requirements for green and amber countries are the same.”

He said: “They’ll still be required to take a test three days before returning, the pre-departure test, demonstrating they’re negative before they travel, and a PCR test on or before day two, but they will no longer be required to take a day eight test.”

