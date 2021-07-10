Colonia Santa Inés health centre offering vaccines without an appointment

COLONIA Santa Inés health centre will be offering vaccines without an appointment. The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will enable from this Tuesday, July 13, to Friday, July 16, a booth located in the parking lot of the Colonia Santa Inés-Teatinos health centre in Malaga capital for the mass vaccination of people between 40 and 69 years without an appointment.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, on those four days, from 09:00 to 19:00, this exceptional measure will be available at the booth next to the health centre, located at Calle Andrés Bernáldez, for those born between 1952 and 1981 belonging to the Malaga and Guadalhorce Valley health districts. The attendees will be administered a single dose of the Janssen vaccine. As indicated by the Andalucian Government, in parallel to this measure, the corresponding appointments are still being given to continue with the vaccination. “It is a way to streamline the process and take advantage of the different shipments of vaccines that arrive,” they have specified.

The Malaga health district, in addition to the capital, is made up of the municipalities of Almogia, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincon de la Victoria and Totalan. The Valle del Guadalhorce health district, for its part, serves the towns of Alhaurin de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande, Alora, Alozaina, Ardales, Carratraca, Cartama, Casarabonela, Coin, Guaro, Monda, Pizarra, Tolox and Yunquera.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the province of Malaga, 1,639,693 vaccines have already been administered as of July 9. Specifically, 943,482 people have already received at least one dose and 746,219 are fully immunized. In Andalucia as a whole, 46.67 per cent of the population has received both doses and almost five million people have been administered at least one dose.