Catalonia in Spain reports a rise in hospital outpatient treatment for Covid

Catalonia in Spain reports a rise in hospital outpatient treatment for the mildest cases of the disease.

Although the contagion rate, the Rt value, continues its downward trend in Catalonia from 3.21 to 2.86-, the data provided today by Salut- the region’s Health Ministry- confirms that the situation continues to worsen with a rise of almost 70 new cases in one day, 1,753 to 1,828.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two deaths from covid (the total number of fatalities from the pandemic amounts to 22,282) and 8,402 new infections have been reported. The average age of the newly infected rises slightly from 27 years to 27.6 with new cases diagnosed amounting to 8,402.

In Catalonia’s hospitals, the situation is still under control but the figures are rising: there are 717 admitted, of which 157 (yesterday were 142) are in ICU’s. The pressure has now shifted significantly to outpatient clinics, which manage the mildest cases of the disease. The positivity rate however continues to rise and now stands at 17.29%.

 

Catalonia’s inoculation campaign began on December 27, 2020. As of July 9, 2021, 4,533,466 residents have been given the first dose of the vaccine, 57.7% of the total population.


Out of those, 3,217,646 have also been administered a second dose (41% of the total population). 3,579,075 residents are considered to be fully immunized (45.6%). Under 65s who have already had the virus are only required to have the first dose, and others have received a single-dose jab. Therefore, the % of two doses administered and % fully immunised do not match.

