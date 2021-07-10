England star Paul Mariner dies aged 68

Paul Mariner, former England, Ipswich and Arsenal star, dies aged just 68 after a brief battle with brain cancer.

The world of football has paid tribute to the UEFA Cup and FA Cup-winning centre forward. The legendary player, who represented the national team between 1977 and 1985, underwent surgery for a brain tumour last year.

Mariner scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich and was a member of their FA Cup-winning side of 1978 and the team that won the UEFA Cup in 1981.

Representatives for both Ipswich Town Football Club and England tweeted the news on Saturday morning, expressing their sadness.

The official England Twitter account posted: “We’re sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68. Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs.”

Having begun his career at Plymouth Argyle, Paul moved to Ipswich Town in 1976 and established himself as a key player in one of the most successful sides in the club’s history.

