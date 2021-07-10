Bird in the hand

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Bird in the hand
BIRDWATCHING WEBSITE: Recently introduced by Roquetas town hall Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS has launched www.birdwatchingroquetasdemar.com, Almeria’s first birdwatching website.

Available in  English and Spanish, the website gives extensive information on the birds inhabiting or visiting the area, together with details of observation posts, routes and safety directives.

Roquetas town hall pointed out that the website will indirectly help local businesses by providing another out-of-season offer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

US Fish and Wildlife Service recently presented birdwatching as a niche tourist option moving “billions of dollars” each year, revealed Roquetas Tourism and Beaches councillor Francisco Barrionuevo.

“The town hall is committed to promoting nature tourism because Roquetas is more than sun and sand,” the councillor said.

“At the same time this initiative needs to be developed in a sustainable and responsible manner,” he declared.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here