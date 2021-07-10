Bird in the hand

ROQUETAS has launched www.birdwatchingroquetasdemar.com, Almeria’s first birdwatching website.

Available in English and Spanish, the website gives extensive information on the birds inhabiting or visiting the area, together with details of observation posts, routes and safety directives.

Roquetas town hall pointed out that the website will indirectly help local businesses by providing another out-of-season offer.

US Fish and Wildlife Service recently presented birdwatching as a niche tourist option moving “billions of dollars” each year, revealed Roquetas Tourism and Beaches councillor Francisco Barrionuevo.

“The town hall is committed to promoting nature tourism because Roquetas is more than sun and sand,” the councillor said.

“At the same time this initiative needs to be developed in a sustainable and responsible manner,” he declared.