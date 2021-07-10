BIDEN’S son to sell his art for up to $500,000 a piece. Hunter Biden, the controversial son of US President Joe Biden, will put his paintings on sale in a New York gallery with prices ranging between $75,000 and $500,000, (€63,000 and €421,000) according to media in the United States.

The White House, which confirmed the information this Friday, July 9, has helped to draft the contract with the gallery whereby the acquisitions will be confidential and not even Hunter himself will know the fate of his pieces. This anonymity responds to an attempt by the White House to avoid ethical questions that could arise from Hunter, involved in controversy in the past, selling pieces of art with a highly subjective value.

The contract with the gallery also stipulates that the owner, George Bergès, will reject any offer that is higher than the stipulated prices or that he considers suspicious. All this with the aim that the pieces do not fall into the hands of people or entities with the intention of influencing the Biden Executive or winning favours, such as “lobbyists” or foreign governments. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday, July 9, that the system offers “reasonable guarantees.” Psaki stated, “He has the right to pursue an artistic career, like any other person who is the son of a president has the right to pursue a career”.

However, the mere fact that the son of a president with no previous experience in the art world is selling paintings for these amounts and that it is in addition to Hunter Biden, guarantees that it will cause controversy in Washington.