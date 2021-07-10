Ash Barty first Australian to win Wimbledon women’s title in 41 years

ASH BARTY becomes the first female Australian tennis player to win the Wimbledon women’s title since Yvonne Goolagong in 1980

Australian No1 seed Ash Barty, today, Saturday 10, became the first female tennis player from her country to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title singe the legendary Yvonne Googagong, way back in 1980, edging a thrilling three-set final against Czech powerhouse, No8 seed, Karolina Pliskova.

Taking the trophy with a 6-3, 6-7 and 6-3 victory, the 25-year-old Barty took one hour and 56 minutes to finally overcome her opponent, who, at 6′-1″, stood an incredible eight inches taller than her on the court, and this victory makes Ash the first Australian of either sex to win a Wimbledon title since 2002, when Leyton Hewitt won the men’s singles.

A nervy start from the Czech saw Barty dominate the early stages of the match, which at first looked like ending in an easy win for the Australian, with Pliskova taking more than one hour to get her famous fearsome serve firing properly on the famous grass of Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Remarkably, Pliskova lost the first 14 points of the match, and then the crowd witnessed a run of seven out of the first eleven games all being won to love, with the Czech needing until the second set to find her game, but Harty was equal to the huge serves, managing to return nearly every one of them, which negated a huge part of Pliskova’s armoury.

It took a tie-break to earn Pliskova the second set, taking it 7-4 after Barty double-faulted, meaning that for the first time since 2006, the women’s final was going to a third and deciding set, but Harty was in no mood to throw this chance of a Wimbledon crown away, and secured the last set 6-3, to be congratulated on her win by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge, in her first outing since her self-isolation, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

