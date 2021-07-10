An incredible grand total

PRESENTATION: A €2,700 cheque thanks to sponsored walks and funds raised by Cafetastic and The Garage Photo credit: Walk for Life Arboleas

DESPITE awful weather, Cafetastic and The Garage completed the six-kilometre Walk for Life route in Arboleas on June 5.

They did it in memory of Darren’s wife, Natalie, who passed away earlier this year from cancer, raising €2,290 in sponsorships.

“Wow!  We are amazed,” said Judi Bedford-Keogh, Walk for Life’s publicity manager and a member of the charity’s committee.

The Garage, who are also donating €10 to Walk for Life for any full vehicle service, raised a further €410, bringing an incredible grand total of €2,700.

“Thank you so much and thank you to all the sponsors, as this will help so many people,” Walk for Life said.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

