DESPITE awful weather, Cafetastic and The Garage completed the six-kilometre Walk for Life route in Arboleas on June 5.

They did it in memory of Darren’s wife, Natalie, who passed away earlier this year from cancer, raising €2,290 in sponsorships.

“Wow! We are amazed,” said Judi Bedford-Keogh, Walk for Life’s publicity manager and a member of the charity’s committee.

The Garage, who are also donating €10 to Walk for Life for any full vehicle service, raised a further €410, bringing an incredible grand total of €2,700.

“Thank you so much and thank you to all the sponsors, as this will help so many people,” Walk for Life said.