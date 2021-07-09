Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to Sarah Everard murder

Last month, Couzens, 48, from Deal in Kent, accepted responsibility for the murder of Sarah Everard and pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape.

Couzens has now pleaded guilty to murder at the Old Bailey today, July 9, according to Sky News.

33-year-old Sarah disappeared on March 3 whilst walking home in Clapham, South London.

Her body was found in woodland in Kent a week later following the launch of a major police investigation into her disappearance.

A vigil was held for Sarah on March 13 at Clapham Common, in which Met Police officers were accused of acting inappropriately.

Hundreds of people turned up to pay their respects and lay flowers on the bandstand, despite Reclaim These Streets failing to agree with the Met on how the vigil could be held with regards to the current lockdown restrictions.

The vigil started off peacefully, however, things turned south within a few hours after a number of women were held on the ground and arrested.

A report later stated that: “officers remained calm and professional when subjected to abuse” and “did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner.”

The Metropolitan Police said on June 1 that Sarah had died from compression of the neck: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.

