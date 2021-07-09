The O’Sullivan family raises more than €6,000 in their first charity tournament at Miraflores Golf

Benalmádena, July 9, 2021 – The O’Sullivan family raises over €6,000 at their 1st Cudeca Miraflores Golf tournament in honour of Sue O’Sullivan and donates the funds to the Cudeca Foundation to continue their palliative care in the province of Málaga.

On Sunday 30th May, the 1st Cudeca Miraflores Golf Tournament in honour of Sue O’Sullivan took place, bringing together friends and family of the O’Sullivans at the Miraflores Golf course for an individual Stableford and lunch at the Biddy Mulligans Pub in La Cala de Mijas. The family also organised a raffle and a charity auction with many prizes donated by local businesses and friends of the O’Sullivan family.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the most touching anecdotes of the day was the participation of Sue O’Sullivan, who, thanks to her son and husband, was able to enjoy the game of golf from her bed and through her window watching the players pass by. For lunch, Sue O’Sullivan happily went to Biddy Mulligans and shared the afternoon with all her family and friends gathered there.

Ross O’Sullivan, Sue O’Sullivan’s son said during the charity auction: “I’m thrilled with how it’s all happened and how all my friends have come out for this first tournament, I’m very excited”. John O’Sullivan, Sue’s husband said with emotion: “I was so moved by seeing so many people here coming together for Sue.”

At the handover of funds to Esther Ráez, with the Cudeca Foundation’s Communication and Fundraising department, John O’Sullivan mentioned how happy he was to have so many people from his background and lifelong friends in attendance. On behalf of Esther Ráez, the thanks were sincere and emotional with the knowledge that Sue O’Sullivan is proud to have so many people who love and admire her and who join forces to help the hospice which, at the same time, is helping her in these difficult times of her illness.

The Cudeca Foundation sends a heartfelt message of thanks to the O’Sullivan Family for their hard work and dedication in organising and hosting this 1st Cudeca Miraflores Golf Tournament in honour of Sue O’Sullivan.

Thanks to this donation, Cudeca will be able to continue caring for more than 1,600 people each year and more than 2,400 family members in need.

HELP CUDECA

Become a benefactor at www.cudeca.org