Strategic location for new police station

INAUGURATION: New premises for Cuevas’ Policia Local Photo credit: David Guerrero, Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA’S Policia Local have new a headquarters in Carretera del Pantano.

“This new station is more functional and accessible for the public than the old premises at the Castillo,” declared Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria at the inauguration.

The old building will eventually house the Municipal Tourism Office and the Fishing in Antiquity Museum, he added.

The new police station has a 153-square metre first floor with a reception area, work areas including an operations room where officers can monitor CCTV cameras, a meeting room and toilets.

The ground floor houses the archive, storeroom, changing rooms, showers and a dining room as well as an extensive parking area for towed-away vehicles.

The town hall has spent €150,000 on totally rehabilitating the building, together with €40,000 from the Diputacion regional council.


“This is a modern, comfortable and useful installation that is completely adequate for the Policia Local’s needs and provides better working conditions for our officers,” Fernandez Liria said.

“And as we promised, we have sited the new police station in a strategic position in a better location.”


