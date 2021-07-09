Stabbed father remanded

A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD who stabbed her father as he tried to strangle her mother is now at home.

The woman has now recovered from her injuries but her 61-year-old-husband was transferred from Elda hospital to a secure ward in Alicante General hospital for treatment for the four stab wounds in his back which also affected a lung

Once recovered, an Elda judge has ordered that he should be remanded in custody without bail.

The girl was held overnight in a young people’s centre where she was assisted by a psychologist but, being under 14, she cannot face criminal charges.