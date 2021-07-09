Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez receives his second covid jab

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Spain's President Pedro Sánchez
Spain's President Pedro Sánchez receives his second covid jab. image: Pedro Sanchez, Twitter

Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez receives his second covid jab and reminds everyone to remain prudent.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has completed his schedule of the coronavirus vaccine, having received the second dose today, Friday, July 9. The Prime Minister, who received the first dose of the vaccine at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid on June 18, received the second a day after returning from a Baltic tour.

Sánchez himself posted the news on his Twitter account that he had already completed the vaccination schedule and uploaded the main picture and the one below.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Spain's President Pedro Sánchez receives his second covid jab

“I have received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination process is progressing successfully in Spain thanks to the great work of all health professionals and the commitment of citizens. Let us remain prudent until the virus is completely defeated”, wrote the PM.

Both he and the rest of the members of the Government have been receiving or will soon receive the doses of the vaccines according to the age groups (Sánchez is 49 years old) or risk that corresponds to them like the rest of the population.


The first of the vaccinated ministers was the head of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, who received the first dose of AstraZeneca‘s serum against covid-19 on March 26. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here