Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez receives his second covid jab

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has completed his schedule of the coronavirus vaccine, having received the second dose today, Friday, July 9. The Prime Minister, who received the first dose of the vaccine at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid on June 18, received the second a day after returning from a Baltic tour.

Sánchez himself posted the news on his Twitter account that he had already completed the vaccination schedule and uploaded the main picture and the one below.

“I have received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination process is progressing successfully in Spain thanks to the great work of all health professionals and the commitment of citizens. Let us remain prudent until the virus is completely defeated”, wrote the PM.

Both he and the rest of the members of the Government have been receiving or will soon receive the doses of the vaccines according to the age groups (Sánchez is 49 years old) or risk that corresponds to them like the rest of the population.

The first of the vaccinated ministers was the head of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, who received the first dose of AstraZeneca‘s serum against covid-19 on March 26.

