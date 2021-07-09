Spain extends quarantine for travellers from India until July 24. The government has extended the mandatory 10-day quarantine for travellers arriving in Spain from India until July 24 to prevent the spread of the variant of coronavirus detected in that country, as published this Friday, July 9, by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The measure is mandatory for all travellers arriving from any airport in India, with or without stopovers, during the 10 days after their arrival, which will be seven if the passenger takes a PCR test and the results return a negative, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga. The aeronautical personnel necessary for air transport activities are exempt. During quarantine, they must remain at home or accommodation and limit access by third parties. They also have to restrict their essential travels, such as acquiring food, pharmaceuticals or basic necessities, attending health centres.

Although there has been a decrease in infections and deaths in the Republic of India, the presence of the delta variant accounts for more than 95 per ent of all cases, so the government considers that the circumstances have justified this order on the quarantine conditions for people travelling from that country. The Delta variant’s presence continues to increase across Spain with a number of communities such as Valencia and Catalonia looking to introduce measures that affect nightlife to control the spread of the virus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

