San Sebastian manhunt ends as Ertzaintza suspect is arrested

SAN SEBASTIAN manhunt comes to an end as the murder suspect is cornered by the Ertzaintza and arrested



The Ertzaintza arrested a 41-year-old man on Thursday 8 in San Sebastian, suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of the murder of a 43-year-old female native of Vitoria, who was resident in the Navarran town of Murchante.

A spokesman for the Basque Department of Security reported the arrest of this man, with the initials PMRJ, who the security forces had been searching for throughout the day in the capital of San Sebastian after verifying that he had spent the night in a pension there in the city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This brought to an end the manhunt that had started on Wednesday after he had allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law, María Pilar Berrio Jiménez, to death, and then gone on the run – accompanied by his brother-in-law – only to be arrested in a hairdressing salon in the San Sebastian neighborhood of Gros, while reportedly trying to change his appearance.

The murder had allegedly occurred just before 10.30am on Wednesday morning, and in the presence of the deceased’s two children, aged six and 10, when he stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife after ramming her car abruptly, at Km4.6 of the NA-6840, in the San Sebastian municipality of Murchante.

During the search by the Ertzaintza, the suspect’s vehicle, an old Peugeot 206, had been discovered on Thursday morning in a parking lot in Legazpi, Guipúzcoa, an area where it is known he had relatives living, specifically in the towns of Zumarraga and Legazpi, and for this reason, the officers had established controls at various entry and exit points of the towns.

A search was also underway for a camouflaged police patrol vehicle which the detainee is believed to have stolen, but they finally located and detained their suspect, who is now in police custody, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.