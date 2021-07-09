Rare cases of heart conditions after second dose of Pfizer and Moderna

RARE cases of heart conditions after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded that, after administration of the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna, myocarditis, which is inflammation of the cardiac muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the membrane that surrounds the heart. They occur mainly in young men after the second dose and in the 14 days following vaccination. Europe has already registered more than 300 cases with more than 60 of them in Spain.

As of May 31, 2021, 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis have been reported within the European Union in people vaccinated with Pfizer, as well as 19 cases of myocarditis and 19 cases of pericarditis after vaccination with Moderna, as reported by 20 Minutos. In this new review, the European Medicines Agency has analyzed all the available information, including the cases notified in the European Economic Area and the data from the notification in other countries and has resolved that the evolution of these cases is “similar” and that the outlook for recovery is, “generally, with good evolution and improving with rest and pharmacological treatment”.

In regards to the data for Spain, up until July 4, the Spanish Pharmacovigilance System has registered a total of 49 notifications of myocarditis or pericarditis after the administration of the Pfizer vaccine and 12 after the administration of Moderna. In most cases, the patients had recovered or were in recovery at the time of notification, although in one reported case the patient died, a man older than 60 years who presented alternative causes that have been associated with the appearance of myocarditis.

