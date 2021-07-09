Portugal will require negative test or digital certificate for hotels

PORTUGAL will require from tomorrow, July 10, a negative test or the digital certificate of vaccination for all those who stay in any hotel in the country and it will be necessary to show these tests during the weekend in restaurants in areas of the country with an incidence of more than 120 cases, as reported by Andalucia Informacion.

The measure has been adopted in the Council of Ministers held today, July 9, due to the increase in covid cases, which have raised to 27 the regions at high risk, more than 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and to 33 the regions at very high risk with more than 240 cases. According to The Minister of the Presidency of Portugal, Mariana Vieira da Silva, the fourth wave has worsened in Portugal during the last week and cases have soared a daily average of 54%.

Vieira da Silva, informed today, July 9, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers that the measure of presenting negative tests or the digital certificate in hotels will also be for foreign tourists. In these 60 regions, access to restaurants, which are open until 10:30 p.m., from Friday, July 9, afternoon and during the weekend will only be possible by presenting the covid digital certificate or with a negative test result. The only ones who will not have to present any test will be those under 12 years of age and the employees themselves. The test, which can be purchased in Portuguese supermarkets, can be done by those who are staying at the hotel at the time of arrival.

