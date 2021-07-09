No plans for schools to stay shut in September but masks required

Schools in Andalucia are planning on reopening in September with face-to-face classes but students will have to wear masks during classes and recess.

Online education will only be available to students in the third year of ESO or for schools in areas where the health alert is level three or four.

The Andalucian Ministry of Health and Sports will publish its directives next week in order to give schools time to prepare ahead of September, ABC reported on July 9.

Like the last academic year, school students will also be organised in ‘bubbles’, “the students will occupy the same physical space in the classrooms and complementary services – desk, seat, workplace, school cafeteria – in order to be able to identify contacts in the event of contagion more precisely. The classroom that the coexistence group uses and the recreation spaces, the use of the toilets or the use of common areas must be clearly delimited,” the ministry decreed last year.

Andalucia, like elsewhere in Spain, is seeing an increasing number of infections among young people. The President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has called for “prudence” so that stricter restrictions need not be re-introduced in August.

On July 8, Valencia re-introduced Covid restrictions and is urging people to wear masks outdoors. The Generalitat is also seeking powers to impose curfews in high-risk areas between 1am and 6am, limit the number of people who can meet at home to 10, and halt the sale of alcohol in shops and supermarkets after 8pm.

