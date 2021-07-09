Night clubs in Andalucia could face closure in August if people do not exercise “prudence”, the President of the Junta de Andalucia has warned.

The President of the Junta de Andalucia has warned night clubs across the region could face closure in August if people do not act to halt the spread of the fifth wave of Covid that is sweeping across Spain.

Speaking to Cadena Cope radio station, Juanma Moreno said only “prudence” can prevent the imposition of new restrictions and he called on young people to be especially careful and vigilant.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moreno’s comments come as Valencia will impose fresh restrictions on night clubs beginning at midnight on Saturday, July 10.

On July 8, Valencia re-introduced restrictions and is urging people to wear masks outdoors. The Generalitat is also seeking powers to impose curfews in high-risk areas between 1am and 6am, limit the number of people who can meet at home to 10, and halt the sale of alcohol in shops and supermarkets after 8pm.

According to research conducted by the Financial Times, “The Delta variant of Covid-19 and a surge in infections among younger, unvaccinated people have catapulted Spain’s coronavirus rate to the highest in mainland Europe.

“Spain’s trajectory is moving it closer to infection levels in the UK – which is ending coronavirus curbs on July 19 – with both countries gambling that the rise in cases among younger and largely unvaccinated people will not lead to graver problems among older, more vulnerable groups,” it added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.