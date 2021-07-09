Body of missing British teacher in Japan found

A teacher from Nottingham who has been missing in Japan for over a week has reportedly been found dead.

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, had been working as a teacher in Tokyo and living in Yokohama, 20 miles away, since March 2020. Her family told The Sun that they have received “the worst news imaginable” from police in Japan.

Alice last turned up for work at Shane, a language school, on July 1. Her father has said he last spoke to Alice on video call on June 21 and via email on June 30, according to The Guardian.

“We were notified last night. Police told me that they had found Alice’s body. It was the worst news imaginable,” her father said.

Police in Japan went to Alice’s apartment in Yokohama this week where they had to break down the door to enter. Officers allegedly found a note but have not revealed what it said or if it is connected to her disappearance.

At the time, her father told The Guardian that she had left a note for her family and it indicated that she may have been in distress.

“I know that a note was left addressed to myself and Peter, my son. I don’t know the exact text in the note but I understand it suggested that she was in a distressed state when she wrote it,” he said.

The UK Foreign Office said: “We are in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding the death of a British woman. Our staff are supporting her family at this difficult time.”

