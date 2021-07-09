New Marbella bus service for beaches

Marbella Council has launched an urban transport service to bring residents and tourists closer to the beaches of San Pedro Alcantara.

The new bus service has been made through the expansion of line 4 (Puerto Banus-Nueva Andalucia-San Pedro) with seven new stops. The deputy mayor, Javier Garcia, and the councillor for the branch, Enrique Rodriguez, have presented the initiative today, July 9.

The service will run until September 15 from 10:30am to 8pm with a total of 16 daily trips every 40 minutes.

“It was a highly demanded request that will improve the quality of life of citizens,” said García, who has emphasised the importance of “facilitating access from the urban centre to the coast.”

He also recalled that “in previous years, a similar service was provided by a tourist bus, but last year we bet on doing it from our urban transport and within the ordinary routes”.

Rodriguez has said that users will be able to benefit from the free service thanks to the Mobility Card, at the same time that he has influenced advances in mobility “with milestones as important as the start-up in San Pedro Alcantara of the new line 13 (formerly L78), which is already providing service and which will see its opening hours extended at the end of this month”.

