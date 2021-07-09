Malaga launches access to housing for people with disabilities

MALAGA launches measures for access to housing for people with disabilities. The Municipal Housing Institute (IMV) of Malaga has concluded in these weeks two initiatives that aim, on the one hand, to improve access to housing for disabled people in the city and, on the other, to adapt and improve the accessibility of people who see their mobility reduced.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the transfer of six homes has been promoted, as well as the extension of subsidies for the adaptation of buildings with the aim of improving accessibility and the implementation of lifts. Regarding the transfer of the real estate, these are six homes located on the ground floor at Calle José María González Ruiz, 15-17, which are made up of an entrance hall, corridor, living room, kitchen, either one or two bedrooms, bathroom and a laundry room. This action is part of the ongoing work between the Area of ​​Social Rights, Equality, Accessibility and Inclusive Policies and the Independent Living Board.

It has been explained that the Independent Living program aims to facilitate access and temporary accommodation in a dwelling attached to the program for people with a disability. In this way, independent living is promoted with training in the acquisition of skills to achieve a greater degree of autonomy in daily life through one’s own financial means. The beneficiaries of the program will be selected according to the criteria adopted by the City Council and the various associations and entities.

With these homes, there are already 13 that the City Council has given to different entities that work with people with disabilities, while 212 users have passed through the seven homes that have been operating so far. Their profile is of those over 18 years of age with a recognized disability and who has sufficient economic capacity to be able to join the program. In addition, they have to acquire the commitment to participate in the program, which specifies the skills to be trained to achieve personal autonomy and support needs.