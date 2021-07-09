Mairena del Aljarafe gang arrested after alleged €2.6 million fraud

MAIRENA DEL ALJARAFE gang in Sevilla province arrested after carrying out an alleged €2.6 million fraud



Mairena del Aljarafe Guardia Civil officers on Thursday 8, reportedly dismantled a criminal organisation and arrested three people, charged with suspected falsification of commercial and public documents, corporate crime, money laundering, and being members of a criminal organisation.

In a statement released by the Sevillian municipality’s Guardia Civil, they revealed that during ‘Operation Banknote’, the investigating officers uncovered dealings that involved the gang allegedly swindling promissory notes and tax forms to banks totalling an amount of €2.6 million, with three people being arrested, and a fourth under investigation.

‘Operation Banknote’ was launched in 2020 after the police received complaints from three affected companies from whom the legal services of a national bank had claimed 116 promissory notes totalling an amount of approximately €1.3 million, “when none of the three had any relationship with the said bank”, reported the investigators.

After studying the promissory notes, the investigating officers verified that both the stamp and the signature did not correspond to the originals of the three companies, and, in addition, it was subsequently discovered that the ownership of the beneficiary bank accounts belonged to the business group created by the detainees.

During the investigation, the officers also verified that the organization had allegedly falsified documentation with which the detainees had claimed to the Tax Agency “the relationship of the criminal business group with other legal companies that they were swindling”.

The legal services of the bank, in collaboration with the investigating officers, have provided the data of another nine affected companies, making a total of twelve, with an amount allegedly defrauded of approximately €2.6 million, and the three detainees from the Mairena del Aljarafe gang have already been made available to Sevilla’s Court No12 for sentencing, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

