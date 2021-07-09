Junta launches online platform ‘Move Andalucia’ to promote healthy ageing

JUNTA de Andalucia launches the online platform ‘Move Andalucia‘ to promote healthy ageing. The Ministries of Health and Families and Education and Sports, in collaboration with the Department of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, have launched the ‘Move Andalucia’ project, an online platform to support technicians who work with older people to facilitate healthy ageing, through an exercise program adapted to this age cohort, whether in a residential setting, in a day centre or at home.

The project has been presented in Cordoba by the councillors of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, and of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Rocío Ruiz, in a ceremony held at the Orpea Centro Residence in the capital. The designed online platform consists of a virtual environment, with the support of customizable avatars, pre-designed exercise sessions are developed. In addition, at the discretion of the technicians, they may be modified to adapt them to the needs of the participant.

These sessions, reported by the head of Education and Sports, have been designed by a multidisciplinary team between professionals in the health field and in the field of physical activity and sport, with the aim that participants can improve both their physical and cognitive abilities. In this sense, Javier Imbroda has vindicated the importance of sports practice in the educational field and from an early age “so that it accompanies us throughout our vital development and we can reach maturity in the best physical and mental conditions”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For his part, the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, has highlighted “the importance of joining forces among the ministries to promote a higher quality of life, social well-being and the integral development of people, objectives that are achieved by promoting the practice of exercise”.