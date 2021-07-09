Huge forest fire breaks out in Jubrique, Malaga

HUGE forest fire breaks out in the Peña Blanca area of Jubrique, Malaga



A massive fire broke out this morning, Friday 9, in the Peña Blanca area of ​​the Malaga municipality of Jubrique, with almost 70 firefighters from the Infoca Plan deployed to combat the blaze, with residents of La Monarda and El Estercal have being evicted from their homes as a precaution.

As reported by the firefighting service Infoca on its social networks, the fire alarm was raised by 112 emergency services at around 1.30am this morning, and strong winds in the area were making the fire spread rapidly, something which makes it more difficult for the firefighters to control, with air support expected to be mobilised as a result to tackle the fire from above as well.

Forest fires, when fed by strong winds can spread very quickly over large areas uncontrollaby, and can be a very dangerous environment for any firefighters on the ground, as a sudden change in the direction of the wind can result in the fire actually burning back towards them.

As reported by the Guardia Civil Traffic officers, the MA-8301 highway is cut off at Km14,200, at the entrance and also at the exit in Jubrique, but the town can be accessed by the alternative routes MA-8305, MA-8304, and MA-8302.

Once this huge forest fire is extinguished, the Forest Fire Investigation Brigade (BIIF) of the Junta de Andalucia will study the burned area to know the number of hectares affected by the flames, and if any evidence of a crime is uncovered then the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil will take over and investigate, as reported by 101tv.es.

