New Heineken advert causes controversy online

As the older generation receive their second dose of Covid vaccinations, Heineken has released a new advert that has caused controversy online.

The advert shows the older generation taking back their youth as they are seen dancing in nightclubs in Heineken’s global brand campaign called “The Night is Young,” writes Ad Week.

Although the advert seems humorous and harmless the beer brand has received an onslaught of criticism online, with some even calling for a boycott.

One person took to Twitter writing “Deranged advert. Sick company. #BoycottHeineken permanently.”

“May your profits be as weak as your product. You deserve to sink for this,” said another Tweet from journalist Sonia Poulton.

There was also criticism over the irony of a beer company promoting being health-conscious, with one Tweet asking “You seem very concerned about public health all of a sudden, so can I ask, what’s the safe limit of alcohol to drink?”

However, it does seem that the new campaign has the public split in opinion, with one Twitter user writing “Came to the comments to see. Yup wasn’t disappointed. A whole bunch of people that call out ‘snowflakes’ being massive snowflakes themselves. Hurrah! More Heineken for me! And I’ll be alive to enjoy it with my vaccine.”

Another agreed “Not a beer or lager drinker but I love the vibe of this, optimism for life resuming. This is only trumped by the comments section seeing the anti-vax and covid deniers losing their s*** over an advert.”

