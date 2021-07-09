Half full glass

JUST over 92 per cent of Hosbec hotels, excluding Benidorm, are open on the Costa Blanca.

Occupancy is creeping upwards, with 63.7 per cent occupancy between June 28 and July 4 while weekend figures rose to 78.2 per cent.

Following the continuing trend as hotels await the return of British and other foreign tourists, 87.3 per cent of visitors were Spanish.

Ironically, although more establishments belonging to the Hosbec hoteliers’ association are now open in Benidorm, the resort’s 51.9 per cent occupancy between June 28-July 4 was apparently less encouraging than the previous week’s.

Benidorm’s 59 per cent weekend figures were also below the regional average owing, once again, to 89 now-open hotels and a relatively unchanged number of visitors.