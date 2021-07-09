Golden Girls actor Chick Vennera dies aged 74

CHICK VENNERA the Golden Girls actor dies aged 74 after a battle with cancer



Actor Chick Vennera who starred alongside Betty White in the classic NBC comedy series The Golden Girls, has passed away aged 74 after a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera, and Hollywood news site, Deadline.

Chick also had roles in other TV series such as Baretta, and The Blue Knight, plus he had parts in films like Thank God It’s Friday, in 1978 – with his iconic scene-stealing disco dancing scene on the roofs of parked cars – and he also appeared in 1979’s ‘Yanks’ with Hollywood great, Richard Gere.

The Golden Girls was a smash hit, based around four older women sharing a house in Miami Beach, where Vennera played the recurring character of Enrique/ Pepe, in the comedy that ran for 180 episodes between 1985 and 1992, with the series finale being watched by 27.2 million viewers, reportedly the 17th-most-watched television finale of all time.

The actor also lent his hand to animated films, where he voiced characters in classic animated shows like Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Batman Beyond, with his final role before retiring in 2005 being in Glass Trap.

Hollywood took to Twitter to send condolences to Vennera’s family, with animator, Joanna Davidovich posting, “RIP Chick Vennera. He was a tremendous talent- condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues”.

Stephen Spielberg’s Amblin production company wrote, “We’re saddened to learn that Chick Vennera, who gave vocal wing to Pesto of The Goodfeathers (amongst other characters) in the original run of @TheAnimaniacs has passed away at 74. Our condolences to Chick’s loved ones, friends, and fellow collaborators”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

