Famous Garrapiñadas de Mijas stalls have a new image

The famous Garrapiñadas de Mijas caramels have new carts where they can create their unmistakable aroma and flavour.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, and the councillor for Public Roads, Nicolas Cruz, visited the garrapiñadas stalls located in Mijas Pueblo this morning, July 9.

“Professionals have been telling us for a long time that they wanted to unify their image beyond the taste, that is the government team have been working with them for a long time, designing a special cart that meets all their needs, with a design that is practically made to measure”, said Gonzalez, who has specified that the Town Hall has acquired “10 carts that will be distributed throughout the municipal area for each and every one of the positions we have”.

This acquisition is in addition to other measures adopted by the City Council with the aim of preserving one of the hallmarks of Mijas. “In this difficult year of the pandemic, we have helped those who are on the public highway making a living by abolishing different rates and municipal taxes. They have been beneficiaries of different plans such as the Orea Plan last year and now we have approved the bases of the Cometha Plan for this year. Aid that in the case of garrapiñadas stands still makes much more sense because they are part of our tourist identity”, Gonzalez emphasised.

The new carts are made with a galvanised steel structure, lined with imitation wood aluminium, with elements that protect them from the sun and rain. With a marble stone for the creation of the product. It consists of a gabled awning, as well as electrical pre-installation and inside they have a large capacity to be able to house the products and tools necessary for the creation of the caramel.

One of these garrapiñeros is Jose Lopez, whose family has been working with this product since 1975 on the streets of Mijas Pueblo. According to him, the trick of a good caramel is “to make them the way they should be made, with quality sugar, vanilla and flavour, and obviously almonds, a national and seasonal product.”

Lopez is very grateful to the City Council for some cars that “I did not expect, so much has never been invested in the workers and that is to be appreciated.”

