Farewell circus

By
Linda Hall
-
0
KYRA: Rescued after a circus sold her as a cub to a private owner Photo credit: Primadomus

THE Valencian Community’s new Animal Welfare Law reinforces the existing ban on wild animals in circuses.

Mireia Molla, who heads the Generalitat’s department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate and Environment, confirmed the continuing veto when she visited the Primadomus wild animal rescue centre in inland Villena.

Molla could not have chosen a more appropriate setting as the centre’s residents are big cats and primates.

Molla was shown round Primadomus by the centre’s director, Marta Merchan, who explained that all the animals there had been rescued from situations of abuse and ill-treatment.

Also present was Villena’s mayor Fulgencio Cerdan who reminded his companions that his town hall was one of the region’s first to bar circus performances that included wild animals.

The Consellera revealed during her visit that the text of the new Ley Valenciana de Bienestar Animal has been drawn up with cooperation from animal protection associations and public institutions.


Thanks to considerable input from so many different bodies, Molla commented that she was confident of unanimous support from all political parties when the law reached the regional parliament, Les Corts.

The new law also protects domestic animals and pets from being exploited for trade or publicity purposes or given as a free gift in a commercial transaction.

 


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

