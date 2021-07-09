Farewell circus

THE Valencian Community’s new Animal Welfare Law reinforces the existing ban on wild animals in circuses.

Mireia Molla, who heads the Generalitat’s department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate and Environment, confirmed the continuing veto when she visited the Primadomus wild animal rescue centre in inland Villena.

Molla could not have chosen a more appropriate setting as the centre’s residents are big cats and primates.

Molla was shown round Primadomus by the centre’s director, Marta Merchan, who explained that all the animals there had been rescued from situations of abuse and ill-treatment.

Also present was Villena’s mayor Fulgencio Cerdan who reminded his companions that his town hall was one of the region’s first to bar circus performances that included wild animals.

The Consellera revealed during her visit that the text of the new Ley Valenciana de Bienestar Animal has been drawn up with cooperation from animal protection associations and public institutions.

Thanks to considerable input from so many different bodies, Molla commented that she was confident of unanimous support from all political parties when the law reached the regional parliament, Les Corts.

The new law also protects domestic animals and pets from being exploited for trade or publicity purposes or given as a free gift in a commercial transaction.