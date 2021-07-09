Europe to propose the ban on cage farming in 2023

EUROPE is to propose the ban on cage farming in 2023. The European Commission (EC) plans to present a legislative proposal by the end of 2023 that gradually eliminates and ends up banning the breeding of certain species in cages, the Official Journal of the European Union has published this Friday, July 9.

This is stated in the EC communication regarding the European citizens’ initiative “End the Cage Age”, which gathered at least one million signatures from EU citizens urging the Commission to put an end to the “treatment inhuman ”of farm animals that remain in cages for most of their lives, as reported by Andalucia Informacion. The future legislative proposal aims to finally prohibit the use of cages in laying hens, rabbits, quail, ducks and geese, as referred to in the citizen initiative.

The announcement is part of the planned review of European legislation on animal welfare, with conditions to be determined on the basis of the opinions of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the results of an impact assessment and a public consultation. The Commission has indicated that it will evaluate the feasibility of working so that the proposed legislation enters into force as of 2027 and that it will incorporate the objectives of the initiative in the application of the Green Pact and the strategy “From farm to table”.

In addition, it will consider options to raise levels of animal welfare in third countries, such as the introduction of rules or standards for imported products that are equivalent to those of the EU or a labelling requirement, in accordance with the standards of the World Organization for the Protection of Animals Trade (WTO). The Commission is also committed to promoting specific support measures in related areas such as the Common Agricultural Policy, trade, research and innovation.