Don’t waste it

ALTEA now belongs to the Network Against Food Waste.

Town and city halls including those of Valencia, Malaga, Oviedo, Torrelodones (Madrid) and Zaragoza have joined forces to prevent food from being unnecessarily thrown away in industry, commerce, the catering trade and private homes.

Instead they are working towards reusing and distributing excess food for human consumption.

“The initiative focuses on food waste in industry and commerce,” said Altea’s Citizens’ Participation councillor Maria Antonia Lavios .

This will also involve instructing volunteers at social dining rooms and from non-government organisations in hygiene and the safe handling and storing of food.

The network hopes to introduce good practices in the catering industry to prevent waste while reminding the public – particularly children and young people – of the importance of rediscovering the value of food and making good use of it, Lavios said.