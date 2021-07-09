Discover Calpe in your own language

Linda Hall
OLD CALPE: Free conducted tours, twice-weekly throughout the summer Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall is offering free conducted tours in different languages.

The hour-long visits to the Old Town each Wednesday and Sunday until September 15 are organised in groups of up to 20. They set out at 8.30 pm in front of the Casa de Cultura but participants are asked to meet up there 15 minutes beforehand.

The tour brings the opportunity of learning about Calpe’s history, visiting picturesque and typical spots like the town walls, the defence system including Torreo de la Peça and Plaça dels Mariners which recalls the town’s seafaring roots.

Readers who would like to take part should ring the 96 583 69 20 and 96 583 85 32 telephone numbers or email [email protected] while specifying their preferred language.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

