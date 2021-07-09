Discover Calpe in your own language

CALPE town hall is offering free conducted tours in different languages.

The hour-long visits to the Old Town each Wednesday and Sunday until September 15 are organised in groups of up to 20. They set out at 8.30 pm in front of the Casa de Cultura but participants are asked to meet up there 15 minutes beforehand.

The tour brings the opportunity of learning about Calpe’s history, visiting picturesque and typical spots like the town walls, the defence system including Torreo de la Peça and Plaça dels Mariners which recalls the town’s seafaring roots.

Readers who would like to take part should ring the 96 583 69 20 and 96 583 85 32 telephone numbers or email [email protected] while specifying their preferred language.