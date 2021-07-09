New cultural centre in Nerja given green light

The Local Government Board has given the green light for the construction of the Giner de los Rios Cultural Centre.

The construction project has been drawn up by architect Joaquin Lopez Baldan. The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, highlighted the importance of the project, “with which we will provide the municipality with a new and modern cultural facility for Nerja and Mareños.”

The Councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, explained that “this document is based on the basic project drawn up by the same architect, Joaquin Lopez Baldan, who was the winner of the ideas competition promoted by the Town Council for the drafting of the project and direction of the works”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The approved project has favourable reports from the Head of the Infrastructure Service, the Urban Planning Lawyer, the Municipal Architect and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, has finished detailing that the new Giner de los Rios Centre, which will be located on the site where the previous cultural building was located, will house the School of Music and Dance, exhibition and multi-purpose rooms, and classrooms for training and educational workshops, which will be distributed over three floors above ground and a basement.

The announcement has been made as Nerja Town Council has also approved a collaboration with the Cueva de Nerja Public Services Foundation.

The collaboration will see coordination through the Museum of Nerja and the Research Institute of the Cueva on cultural activities and projects, as well as work in urban development and infrastructures in relation to the conservation, protection and research of the Historical Heritage.

Nerja Council and the Foundation will coordinate the programming of cultural activities and exhibitions, they will grant each other spaces for holding events, and they will provide technical advice on the management of Historical and Cultural Heritage.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.