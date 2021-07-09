Nerja Council collaboration with the Cueva de Nerja Foundation

Nerja Town Council has approved a collaboration with the Cueva de Nerja Public Services Foundation.

The collaboration will see coordination through the Museum of Nerja and the Research Institute of the Cueva on cultural activities and projects, as well as work in urban development and infrastructures in relation to the conservation, protection and research of the Historical Heritage.

Nerja Council and the Foundation will coordinate the programming of cultural activities and exhibitions, they will grant each other spaces for holding events, and they will provide technical advice on the management of Historical and Cultural Heritage.

The Foundation will also advise on the drafting of Special Plans and Sectorisation that affect the BIC Cueva de Nerja area, especially in the case of the Maro Picturesque Area Special Plan. The Town Council will promote a programme of educational activities for schoolchildren, promoting the importance of the preservation of the Cueva de Nerja.

After the approval of the Agreement, it will be transferred to the Cueva de Nerja Public Services Foundation where it will be submitted to its Plenary Board for consideration. Subsequently, it will be formalised by the signature of the Mayor of Nerja and the president of the Foundation.

The announcement comes as The Councillor for Education and Culture, Gema Laguna, has announced a new free introductory flamenco workshop for melodic instruments organised by the Municipal School of Music and Dance, which will be taught by Alberto Bueno who specialises in flute. The course will begin on July 16, until August 15.

