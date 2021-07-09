Confusion over Wilder fight after Tyson Fury reportedly tests positive for Covid

By
Chris King
-
0
Confusion over Fury vs Wilder fight after Fury reportedly tests positive for Covid
Confusion over Fury vs Wilder fight after Fury reportedly tests positive for Covid. image: twitter

CONFUSION over the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight after Fury reportedly tests positive for Covid along with members of his camp

According to different reports coming out of the United States, there is confusion surrounding the fight on July 24 between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, as to whether it has been postponed or not, after members of Fury’s training camp –  including Fury – have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Dan Rafael and The Athletic have both tweeted that the fight has been postponed, while Top Rank, Fury’s promoters, said on Thursday 8, “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

ESPN had been the first on Thursday to report that the fight was in jeopardy, and according to Dan Rafael, an official had conformed to him that members of Fury’s camp had tested positive, and that Tyson himself was “sick, but not that sick”, but that they are all “realistic about what this virus can potentially do”.

Rafael said he had been informed that Tyson had received his first vaccine jab, but not the second one, and Sky Sports have reported that Wilder’s camp refused to comment on the situation.

The third fight in the Fury – Wilder trilogy was due to happen on July 24 in the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to The Athletic dates at the Arena to reschedule this fight are realistically not available until at least October, with the Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr clash taking place on August 21, and the UFC apparently having the venue booked over Labour Day weekend of early September.


A rescheduled bout would not want to clash with the big Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk fight, with Joshua defending his defend his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, which is yet the be confirmed for September 25, so that means October would be the earliest possible date, but first we need to clear up the current confusion over Fury vs Wilder happening in July or not.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here