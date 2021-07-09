Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 fight postponed after Fury and members of his camp tested positive for covid.

Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports, after receiving his first vaccination but not his second ahead of his July 24 heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder, according to reports.

The match, a battle for Fury’s WBC world heavyweight championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has reportedly been postponed. At least three other people in Fury’s camp also tested positive, Dan Rafael and The Athletic said, it was ESPN that first reported the news that the fight was in jeopardy.

Fury is among those who have tested positive for the virus, according to Rafael. An official told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic that Fury is “sick, but not that sick,” but all are “realistic about what this virus can potentially do. We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date,” Fury’s promoter Top Rank said in a statement late on Thursday, July 8 (American time).

Neither Fury nor Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) has fought since their revenge. There was a clause adopted by Wilder’s team for the immediate trilogy, but the pandemic ended those plans for the remainder of last year, and when Fury and Top Rank tried to get out of the game in claiming the clause was invalid, Wilder’s team took the matter to arbitration.

Just as it looked like Fury would have an undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua, the judge ruled in Wilder’s favour and that’s why the trilogy unfolds.

