Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian has drowned in Dubai just days before his 30th birthday.

The former boxing champ’s son Sebastian, 29, became a dad for the first time a month ago and was making a life for himself in the UEA with his wife Salma.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sebastian, the third oldest of Eubank’s five children, was a boxer like his father and fought in light-heavyweight bouts.

The father-of-one was found dead on a beach in the UAE where he lived with his wife Salma and son Raheem. He went by the name of the Alka Lion and fought in two professional fights, winning both.

His devastated dad Chris Eubank Sr has hailed his “loved” son a “deep thinker” as he paid a heartfelt tribute to him. “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” he said,

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday. He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies, “he added.

Eubank Sr said his son had been working as a personal trainer and professional boxer.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.