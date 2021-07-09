BREAKING NEWS: Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Chris Eubank’s son drowns

Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian has drowned in Dubai just days before his 30th birthday.

The former boxing champ’s son Sebastian, 29, became a dad for the first time a month ago and was making a life for himself in the UEA with his wife Salma.

Chris Eubank’s son drowns

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Sebastian, the third oldest of Eubank’s five children, was a boxer like his father and fought in light-heavyweight bouts.

The father-of-one was found dead on a beach in the UAE where he lived with his wife Salma and son Raheem. He went by the name of the Alka Lion and fought in two professional fights, winning both.

His devastated dad Chris Eubank Sr has hailed his “loved” son a “deep thinker” as he paid a heartfelt tribute to him. “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” he said,


“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday. He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies, “he added.

Eubank Sr said his son had been working as a personal trainer and professional boxer.


This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here