Arsenal FC to be subject of Amazon’s All or Nothing series

The next instalment of Amazon Prime’s popular sports documentary, All or Nothing, will feature Arsenal FC.

Amazon will be filming the London-based football team over the 2021-22 season as the team went back to training this week. Cameras will arrive at Arsenal to see the season under manager Mikel Arteta, according to Deadline.

The next installment of Amazon’s All or Nothing series will be covering Arsenal for this season. Filming is set to start in a couple of weeks. If you haven’t watched the series before it will show behind the scenes footage of everything that happens at the club. I can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/j9CTmKWry8 — now.arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@now_arsenaI) July 9, 2021



“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club,” said Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s Media and Communications Director.

“All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy-laden history and our ambitions for future success.”

“Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season,” said Dan Grabiner of Amazon Studios.

“All or Nothing is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter. We are looking forward to Prime members around the world experiencing another Premier League season with a new club, through All or Nothing’s signature quality storytelling and access,” he added.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Arsenal to capture the exhilaration and drama of a unique season at the club,” said Clare Cameron, Executive Producer of 72 Films.

“The opportunity to get close-up access to a squad of talented young players, both on and off the pitch, see the return of the fans to football and understand what makes Arsenal such an iconic club, will make for a compelling All or Nothing series.”

